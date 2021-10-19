In a Junta Amnesty, Myanmar anti-junta protesters were reunited with their families.

On the second day of a junta amnesty, newly released anti-coup protestors in Myanmar were reunited with their family outside a Yangon prison in poignant scenes, as international pressure rises on the regime.

According to a local monitoring group, the Southeast Asian country has been in upheaval since a coup in February, with more than 1,100 citizens killed in a brutal crackdown on dissent and more than 8,000 jailed.

The military announced on Monday that more than 5,000 individuals will be released to commemorate the three-day Buddhist Thadingyut festival, bringing worried relatives flocking to prisons, excited at the prospect of seeing their loved ones after months apart.

“I’ve missed you so badly,” a mother sobbed over her recently released son, who was holding his little child in his arms. “I’m incredibly proud of you.” Hundreds of people had gathered outside the colonial-era Insein prison in Yangon on Tuesday morning, some holding flowers and posters with the names of their relatives.

Former inmates aboard the buses waved thumbs up through the windows to the jubilant audience, some of whom flashed the three-finger salute, a sign adopted by the democracy movement.

Outside, Than Toe Aung Was, who had been imprisoned for around six months, was greeted by his ecstatic sister.

“I’m not going to tell you why I was detained,” he said, encouraging people to “move on for the future.”

“I’m relieved to be free. But I’ll have to make an effort for those who haven’t been released “He continued, flashing a three-finger salute to the crowd.

Meanwhile, Nwet Nwet San expressed his hope that his son, a soldier who had eluded the army, would be released.

“He’s been in prison for eight months,” he told AFP, adding that while he had heard the majority of those released were demonstrators, he expected others to be released as well.

“That’s why I’m holding my breath.”

According to Richard Horsey of the International Crisis Group, the amnesty was “a tactical response to a rather hostile internal and international context.”

“These sleazy maneuvers may have succeeded 20 years ago… but they will do nothing to boost this regime’s standing.”

More than 2,000 anti-coup protestors were released from prisons across Myanmar in June, including journalists critical of the military regime.

The American journalist Danny Fenster, who has been held since his arrest on May 24, is still in detention.

The amnesty for Thadingyut comes nearly nine months after the military seized power and is under increasing pressure to negotiate with its opponents.

