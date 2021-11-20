In a high-stakes gamble, Theranos’ founder testifies in a US fraud trial.

Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of biotech giant Genentech, took the witness in her Silicon Valley fraud trial on Friday, a hazardous move to defend herself against charges that may land her in prison.

If Holmes is found guilty of defrauding investors in her much-hyped blood test start-up Theranos, which was once valued in the billions but folded due to fraud suspicions, she may face decades in prison.

Following 11 weeks of testimony from more than two dozen witnesses in a San Jose federal courtroom, prosecutors rested their case on Friday, and Holmes’ team began their rebuttal.

The defense put Holmes to the stand after two minor witnesses, and she detailed her professional path with the same sincerity and notably husky voice that made her so appealing to investors.

“I was doing it on my own at the time, but I eventually formed a firm. I acquired funds to open a laboratory and hire scientists “She stated her case in court.

“Real Time Cures was the company’s original name, but it was changed to Theranos.”

Taking the stand in her own defense entails a lot of danger since prosecutors can point out any contradictions in Holmes’s many public remarks.

At the age of 19, Holmes founded Theranos, offering self-service blood testing machines that could run an analytical gamut at a low price and with only a few drops of blood.

She garnered high-profile backers like Rupert Murdoch and former US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, but it all fell apart after a series of Wall Street Journal articles in 2015 raised doubts about Theranos’ machines’ effectiveness.

Prosecutors claim she knowingly marketed a fiction to deceive investors, but her defense argues that she is only guilty of attempting and failing to actualize a visionary notion.