In a high-stakes gamble, Theranos’ founder testifies in a US fraud trial.

In a hazardous defense gambit, Elizabeth Holmes testified at her US fraud trial on Friday, portraying herself as a dedicated innovator who wasted her funds and dropped out of a top institution to pursue her idea.

If Holmes is found guilty of defrauding investors in her much-hyped blood test start-up Theranos, which was once valued in the billions but folded due to fraud suspicions, she may face decades in prison.

“I started by talking to my parents, and they agreed to allow me use the money I had set aside for college to work on my invention,” she told a federal court in San Jose, California, the hub of Silicon Valley.

At the age of 19, Holmes founded Theranos, which promised self-service testing equipment that could run an analytical gamut at a low price and with only a few drops of blood.

She dropped out of Stanford University in 2004, claiming that she “spent all of her time on research,” which contradicts prosecutors’ claims that she simply sold a fiction to deceive investors.

“I was doing it on my own, and then I started a firm,” she said, her notoriously deep voice and impassioned demeanor feeding the doomed buzz around her in the tech industry.

During her testimony, Holmes, now 37, said how she “met with everyone I could who knew someone who worked in pharma or was in pharma” and how she “met with everyone I could who knew someone who worked in pharma or was in pharma.”

After 11 weeks of testimony from more than two dozen witnesses, prosecutors rested their case on Friday, and she took the stand.

Prosecutors can attack any contradictions between what she says in court and her numerous public pronouncements if she testifies in her own defense.

Holmes grew to prominence by persuading high-profile backers, journalists, and business partners that her concept could be turned into reality and might revolutionize health care.

Wearing a black turtleneck sweater that emulated the characteristic style of Apple founder and industry giant Steve Jobs, she was well-versed in the iconography of Silicon Valley.

She garnered high-profile backers like Rupert Murdoch and former US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, but it all fell apart after a series of Wall Street Journal articles in 2015 raised doubts about Theranos’ machines’ effectiveness.

Fabrizio Bonanni, a retired executive from biotech business Amgen who was brought in to rescue Theranos as it was battered, was one of two minor witnesses called by the defense before Holmes.