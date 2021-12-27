In a growing NHTSA investigation, engine fires continue to plague Hyundai and Kia.

According to a report from the Associated Press on Monday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is escalating its investigation into Hyundai and Kia automobiles after 161 complaints of engine fires.

Both Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. are based in South Korea, and Hyundai Motor Co. has a stake in Kia Corp.

More than 3 million automobiles are affected by the engine fires, which were originally reported six years ago.

Model years 2011 to 2016 are included. Hyundai and Kia automobiles have been recalled in some cases.

Hyundai and Kia have issued up to eight recalls for a series of engine faults dating back to September 2015.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has yet to respond to an International Business Times request for comment.

According to reports, the NHTSA is evaluating whether the recalls covered enough automobiles and is monitoring their effectiveness.

Theta II GDI, Theta II MPI, Theta II MPI hybrid, Nu GDI, and Gamma GDI engines were related to engine fires in Hyundai Sonata, Santa Fe, and Elantra models from 2011 to 2016, as well as Kia Sorento, Rio, Optima, and Soul vehicles from 2011 to 2016.

According to the Associated Press, three people received eye and burn injuries as a result of engine fires but did not require medical care.

The NHTSA fined Hyundai and Kia a total of $137 million in November 2020 for failing to recall more than 1 million vehicles with potentially dangerous engines in a timely manner, citing a previous investigation into recalls dating back to 2011.

Kia paid $27 million in addition to $16 million for safety performance measures, with the remaining $27 million delayed if the NHTSA’s safety requirements were completed. Kia’s consent order is for two years, with the opportunity for the NHTSA to extend it for another year if necessary.

Hyundai paid $54 million, with $40 million set aside for safety performance measures and $46 million set aside if certain safety requirements are reached, according to the government. Hyundai’s consent order is for three years, with the possibility of a third extension if the NHTSA deems it necessary.

The automakers have improved their products since then, affecting 3.7 million vehicles with software that alerts drivers if the engine fails, according to the Associated Press.

It’s unclear whether the NHTSA’s engineering examination will result in additional recalls.

Hyundai and Kia were punished by the US authorities in 2014.