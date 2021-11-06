In a fuel tanker explosion in Sierra Leone, almost 90 people were killed.

On Saturday, a large explosion at a gas station in Freetown, Sierra Leone’s capital, killed 92 people, according to the country’s vice president.

According to Vice-President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, who arrived at the scene on Saturday with many local leaders, hospitals were treating 88 more individuals for severe burns.

A rescue worker and a nurse told AFP earlier that at least 80 people had died, with the nurse claiming he had treated “severe injuries” in women, men, and children.

Witnesses said the explosion occurred when a vehicle caught fire at a gas station following a road collision.

The flames then spread, engulfing individuals in automobiles and on surrounding roads.

According to volunteer worker Jusu Jacka Yorma, who was on the site, the majority of the victims were street sellers and motorcyclists, many of whom were caught in the blaze while trying to recover fuel.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of people gathered, many of whom were looking for missing relatives under the watchful eye of security authorities.

A burnt-out tanker and a truck were shown on video, with the surrounding region littered with carcasses of cars, some still smoking.

President Julius Maada Bio commented on Twitter, “Deeply horrified by the horrific fires and the horrendous loss of life.”

“My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and those who have been injured as a result of this tragedy. My administration will do everything possible to assist the families who have been harmed.” Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, the mayor of Freetown, said she was “very grieved” by the incident.

She said on Facebook, “The video and photo footage circulating on social media is terrible.”

“The extent of property loss is unknown.”

In Sierra Leone, one of the world’s poorest countries, accidents involving petrol tankers have occurred before.

Similar accidents have killed numerous people in various parts of Africa as people gather to grab spilled fuel.

More than 100 people were killed in 2009 when a petrol truck overturned northwest of Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, and an explosion killed many who had gathered to try to get some of the fuel.

A tanker burst in Tanzania in 2019, killing at least 100 people, while a similar catastrophe in South Sudan killed more than 200 people in 2015.