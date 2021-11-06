In a fuel tanker explosion in Sierra Leone, about 100 people were killed.

A tremendous conflagration ignited by a petrol tanker explosion in Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown, killed 98 people on Saturday, according to the West African country’s disaster management agency.

According to witnesses, the explosion occurred after a fuel tanker collided with another truck at a gas station on Friday night.

The flames then spread, engulfing individuals in automobiles and on surrounding roads.

According to volunteer worker Jusu Jacka Yorma, who was on the site, the majority of the victims were street sellers and motorcyclists, many of whom were trapped in the blaze while attempting to recover fuel leaking from the truck before it ignited.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency, 98 people have died so far, and “92 survivors are being hospitalised to various hospitals in Freetown.”

After arriving at the scene, Vice-President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh gave a death toll of 98, adding that all those injured will receive free treatment.

Many women, men, and children had suffered “severe injuries,” according to a nurse at the hospital where the victims were taken.

On Saturday, rescue activities continued under police supervision.

According to an AFP correspondent, hundreds of people gathered at the scene of the tragedy, many of them were seeking for missing relatives under the watchful eye of security authorities.

A fuel storage near the accident did not explode, contrary to some initial reports, the correspondent added.

A burnt-out tanker and a truck were shown on video, with the surrounding region littered with carcasses of cars, some still smoking.

President Julius Maada Bio commented on Twitter, “Deeply horrified by the horrific fires and the horrendous loss of life.”

“My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and those who have been injured as a result of this tragedy.” My administration will do everything possible to assist the families who have been harmed.” The victims’ families received “deepest sympathies” from the UN headquarters in Sierra Leone.

The UN family is “closely monitoring the situation and stands ready” to assist with the fire response, according to a statement.

The explosion left Freetown mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr “very upset.”

She said on Facebook, “The video and photo footage circulating on social media is terrible.”

“The level of property damage is unknown,” she added, adding that she was unable to attend the scene due to her travel plans.

Despite its diamond wealth, Sierra Leone remains one of the world’s poorest countries, with its economy decimated by a civil conflict that killed 120,000 people between 1991 and 2002.

Petrol tanker accidents have occurred in the past in the former. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.