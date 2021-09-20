In a fraud investigation, a German Chancellor candidate will be grilled.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the frontrunner in the race to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, will face questions from MPs on Monday about a probe into an anti-money laundering agency headed by his ministry.

Scholz’s appearance before the finance committee of the German parliament comes less than a week before Germans vote in national elections on September 26.

After prosecutors raided the finance and justice ministries on September 9 as part of a probe into the Cologne-based Financial Intelligence Unit, MPs from opposition parties will have the opportunity to ask Scholz questions via video link (FIU).

The body, which is part of Germany’s customs administration and is responsible for combating money laundering, is accused of failing to report potential misconduct to the appropriate authorities.

Under unpopular candidate Armin Laschet, Merkel’s conservative coalition has experienced a gradual fall in opinion polls, allowing Scholz’s centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) to take a late polling lead.

According to German weekly Der Spiegel, “nerves at the SPD are shredded” at the potential that the scandal will have an influence on the party’s poll scores.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, are being questioned about the timing of their raids.

Conservatives who are already under fire have grabbed the chance to target Scholz for his role in the affair.

Last Sunday, in a televised election debate, Laschet said that the finance minister’s actions had resulted in “supervision failing,” accusing Scholz of attempting to sweep the issue under the rug.

Scholz responded by separating himself from the unit, claiming that the raids “had nothing to do with the ministries” and accusing Laschet of asking “dishonest” questions.

Scholz has previously been chastised for his ministry’s failure to recognize early warning signs from the payments business Wirecard, which went bankrupt last year after admitting to a 1.9-billion-euro ($2.2-billion) shortfall in its books.

Earlier this year, the finance minister testified before a parliamentary inquiry into Wirecard, denying blame for the company’s demise.

Scholz has defended his response to Wirecard on the campaign trail, claiming that he led an effort to improve Germany’s financial watchdog in the aftermath.

When challenged with accusations during a live debate, Scholz stated, “We did what we had to do.”

Scholz has also been chastised for his role in Germany’s “cum-ex” tax fraud scandal, a complex share payout scheme that lasted years and cost the country an estimated 5.5 billion euros.

After meeting, Hamburg's former mayor denied placing pressure on the city's tax authorities.