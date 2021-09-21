In a flurry of store closings, Sears pulls out of New York City.

Sears is closing yet another iconic shop, just days after rumours surfaced that it was closing its final location in Illinois.

Transformco, the retailer’s parent company, has been quietly liquidating Sears and Kmart stores since buying the firm out of bankruptcy in a $5.2 billion deal with Eddie Lampert’s hedge fund ESL in 2019.

According to WCBS Radio in New York, the latest location to close is a store in New York City that has been open since 1932.

The Brooklyn-based store, according to the news outlet, is displaying placards that read, “Everything Must Go!” “Huge Inventory Clearout” with “No Holding Back!”

According to the city, the business will close permanently on November 24. According to the news outlet, there is also a Kmart in the basement of the property, which is also set to close.

“This area has redevelopment possibilities across a range of asset classes,” Scott Carr, Transformco’s president of real estate, told The City. “To fulfill the needs of the Brooklyn market, we want to revive and enhance the value of the real estate.”

The last Sears store in NYC has closed, bringing the retailer’s reign in the city to an end.

The store is housed in a 100-foot Art Deco-style skyscraper that was designated as a historic landmark in 2012, preventing its demolition.

According to CNBC, Sears will close its Schaumburg, Illinois, shop at the Woodfield Mall on Nov. 14, with plans to redevelop the site for a new tenant.

In October 2018, Sears Holdings declared bankruptcy. Only 35 Sears stores and 22 Kmart locations are still open, according to retailer websites.