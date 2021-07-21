In a draft energy policy, Japan raises its renewable energy goal to 2030.

According to draft documents released Wednesday, Japan plans to increase its 2030 renewable energy target as part of its efforts to reduce emissions, but campaigners called the goal “disappointing.”

By fiscal 2030, the vision for the country’s energy policy calls for 36-38 percent of power to come from renewable sources like solar and wind, up from the present aim of 22-24 percent.

In January, major corporations such as Sony, Panasonic, and Nissan demanded that the government double the aim to 40-50 percent.

Because several nuclear reactors remain offline after the Fukushima accident a decade ago, the world’s third-largest economy remains highly reliant on fossil fuels.

The new objective, according to documents provided by Japan’s ministry of economy, commerce, and industry on Wednesday, will make renewables the majority of the country’s energy mix.

Despite setting a 2050 timetable for carbon-neutrality last year, Greenpeace called the proposal “disappointing” and chastised Japan for “failing to commit to abolishing fossil fuels.”

In a statement, Hisayo Takada, program director at Greenpeace Japan, said, “The revision of the Basic Energy Plan is a key step to demonstrate Japan’s political determination to achieve net-zero by 2050.”

“However, the draft plan is unsatisfactory since it falls well short of meeting the 1.5 degrees Celsius target,” Takada added, referring to the 2015 Paris agreement’s global warming objective.

Nuclear energy’s share in the total energy mix remained steady at 20-22 percent in the draft policy.

Thermal energy should account for 56 percent, down from the current objective of 41 percent, according to the report.

According to national broadcaster NHK, the administration plans to have more consultations and finalize the policy in October.

Renewable energy accounted for 18 percent of Japan’s energy mix in fiscal 2019, with fossil fuels accounting for 76 percent and nuclear power contributing for 6%.