In a disastrous start to the Ashes, England slumps to 147 all out.

England got off to a bad start in the Ashes on Wednesday, losing opener Rory Burns to the first ball of the series in Brisbane. They were all out for 147 at tea.

As Australia’s pacemen ripped through England’s top order, with Pat Cummins claiming 5-38 on his Test debut, Mitchell Starc bowled Burns around his legs.

The visitors were bowled out in just 50.1 overs after England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat.

Burns was swiftly followed by Dawid Malan, who made six runs, and Root, who was out for a duck as England fell to 11-3 on a green-looking pitch.

Cummins then took out Ben Stokes for five, leaving England on 59 for four at the break, with opener Haseeb Hameed on 25 and Ollie Pope on 17.

Hameed edged Cummins to Steve Smith at second slip in the first over after the interval, leaving England at 60-5.

For the first time, Jos Buttler stepped out and launched a counter-offensive with a brilliant array of attacking strokes, putting the Australian attack on the back foot.

Buttler, who had reached 39, floated a catch to debutant wicketkeeper Alex Carey with the score on 112.

Pope was caught at deep fine leg for 35 runs six runs later, giving Cameron Green his first Test wicket.

Despite some late hitting from Chris Woakes, who was last man out for 21 as Cummins picked up the tail, England’s challenge was all but done.

Root had taken the bold choice to bat in hot, humid, bowler-friendly conditions at the Gabba under cloudy skies earlier in the day, a decision he may have regretted after tea.

Brisbane has had a wet start to the summer, causing most of the tourists’ scheduled warm-up games to be canceled.

England’s top order struggled with the pace and mobility of the Australian attack after having little time to adjust to the conditions.

Starc clean-bowled Burns behind the left-legs hander’s with a big, swinging delivery that should have been guarded as the audience of roughly 28,000 was just situated in their seats.

It was only the second time in Ashes history that a wicket fell on the first delivery. Stan Worthington of England was the only prior victim, who died in Brisbane in 1936.

Malan was caught by Carey, and then Josh Hazlewood took the prize scalp of the world’s top-ranked batsman Root, who was caught at first slip by David Warner without scoring.

Stokes drove when he returned to action after a five-month layoff.