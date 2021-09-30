In a day of unrest, Israeli fire kills three Palestinians.

Three Palestinians, including a woman who attempted to stab cops in Jerusalem, a militant wounded during West Bank fighting, and a Gazan who approached the border barrier, were killed by Israeli fire on Thursday.

The violence comes days after an Israeli raid on militants in the occupied West Bank left five Palestinians dead.

Gunshots rang out early in the morning in Jerusalem, with the body of a lady lying on a stone street leading to the Al-Aqsa mosque, according to an AFP journalist. Later, she was wrapped in a survival blanket.

Police said she had attempted to stab officers after being stopped for a check because her conduct aroused suspicion.

“The terrorist pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the officers while being questioned. They immediately responded with gunfire and neutralised her,” a statement said, noting medics later pronounced her dead.

Palestinian officials named the lady as Israa Khozaimieh, 30, from Qabatiya in the northern West Bank.

There were no Israeli injuries as a result of the attempted strike.

Israeli security forces are stationed at each entrance to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism.

The compound lies in east Jerusalem, which Israel occupied in 1967 and later annexed in a move never recognised by the international community.

In a second incident, Israeli forces and border police conducted a nighttime operation in Burqin, near Jenin, in the northern West Bank, “to arrest individuals and locate weapons,” according to a police statement.

During the operation, an armed terrorist opened fire on police officers who were patrolling the village during a riot, according to police.

“Border police officers fired bullets at the terrorist, neutralizing him,” police stated, with an AFP spokeswoman confirming his death.

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said the man killed was Alaa Zayoud, 22, a member of its military wing.

No Israeli forces were wounded in the incident in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory under Israeli military occupation since 1967.

On Sunday, five Palestinians were killed after an Israeli raid in the West Bank sparked gun battles with Hamas militants, two of them in Burqin, officials said.

One of those killed in Burqin on Sunday was an Islamic Jihad member, and the movement said on Thursday that Zayoud had “joined” him.

Hamas, the militant rulers of the Gaza Strip, issued a statement in support of the "martyrdom" of Zayoud, saying "armed resistance and comprehensive confrontation" with.