In a Czech election, the center-right coalition defeats the mogul prime minister.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Andrej Babis lost a cliffhanger general election to a center-right alliance, in a surprising turnaround for the billionaire populist.

Babis had a comfortable lead in preliminary results, which matched opinion polls before the election, but the gap narrowed and vanished when ballots from major cities were tabulated.

The Together alliance of the right-wing Civic Democrats, the centre-right TOP 09, and the centrist Christian Democrats has 27.78 percent of the vote with over 99.9% of ballots counted, well ahead of Babis’s ANO party with 27.14 percent.

Together with another grouping consisting of the anti-establishment Pirate Party and the centrist Mayors and Independents, the coalition would have a majority in the 200-seat parliament.

“It appears that both democratic coalitions will be able to get a legislative majority, which means Babis will most likely be forced to resign,” Otto Eibl, chairman of the political science department at Masaryk University in Brno, said.

The far-right, anti-Muslim Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) movement, founded by Tokyo-born entrepreneur Tomio Okamura, was the fourth party or grouping to make it to parliament, with about 10% of the vote.

Over 65 percent of eligible voters cast ballots, up from 60.84 percent in the preceding general election in 2017.

Babis, a 67-year-old food, chemicals, and media magnate, is being investigated by authorities for potential EU subsidy fraud, as well as the bloc’s displeasure with his conflict of interest as a businessman and politician.

The Pandora Papers investigation revealed last weekend that he used money from his offshore companies to buy property in southern France in 2009, including a château.

He has denied any misconduct and called the charges a slander.

The Pandora investigation, however, was not a key impact in the vote, according to Eibl.

“By now, there have been so many corruption cases that many voters have become resistant to them,” he remarked.

Babis presently leads a minority administration with the left-wing Social Democrats, which was previously supported implicitly by the Communist Party, which ruled Czechoslovakia from 1948 until 1989.

However, for the first time since World War II, the Communists were voted out of parliament in the polls, failing to meet the five-percent threshold required for any party to enter parliament.

“At long last, I believe this is a significant deal!” Alexandr Vondra, a member of the European Parliament who was an anti-Communist dissident in the 1980s, said AFP.

"At long last, I believe this is a significant deal!" Alexandr Vondra, a member of the European Parliament who was an anti-Communist dissident in the 1980s, said AFP.

"But it's also Andrej's end, which is even bigger," Vondra, a close aide, continued.