In a crackdown on anti-coup protests in Sudan, 15 people were killed.

Sudanese security forces killed at least 15 anti-coup protestors on Wednesday, according to doctors, in the worst day since the military took power on October 25.

The deaths, all of which occurred in Khartoum’s northern regions, brought the total number of people killed in disturbances since the military took power to 39, according to a pro-democracy doctors’ organization. Hundreds more people have been injured.

According to protest organizers from the Sudanese Professionals Association, “the day’s massacre strengthens our slogans: no negotiations, no partnership, no compromise” with the military (SPA).

AFP correspondents said that demonstrators came to the streets across the capital despite the fact that telephone and internet services had been blocked since the military seized over.

Demonstrators screamed, “The people choose civilian rule,” while also chanting slogans against Sudan’s ruler, top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Before the incident got violent, the demonstrators, largely young men and women, slapped hands and ululated.

Witnesses stated that as fights erupted, security officers shot tear gas, wounding many more protestors.

State television announced a probe into the fatalities after police denied using live bullets.

The majority of the victims had gunshot wounds to “the head, neck, or body,” according to the doctors’ union, but the demonstrators, undeterred and behind homemade barricades, continued their protests.

Demonstrations against the coup, which stalled a democratic transition following the ouster of longstanding dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019, erupted in Port Sudan, according to an AFP journalist.

“For the protestors, it was a very awful day,” Soha, a 42-year-old protester, told AFP. In Khartoum, “I saw a person with gunshot wounds behind me, and there were a number of arrests.”

Hundreds of people remained on the streets after dark, particularly in northern Khartoum, where tear gas was used inside hospitals, according to physicians. Other cities’ rallies dispersed.

Hundreds of people have been arrested in an attempt to put an end to the protests, including activists, bystanders, and journalists. The bureau chief of Qatari network Al Jazeera was arrested on Sunday and released on Tuesday.

Security troops have also arrested injured patients inside Khartoum hospitals, according to the Sudanese Doctors’ Central Committee.

The SPA, a coalition of labor unions that played a key role in the 2019 protests, condemned “immense crimes against humanity” and accused security personnel of “premeditated killings.”

Sudan’s military was advised by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that restoring the “legitimacy” of civilian administration would help the country reclaim much-needed international aid.

Since the coup, the United States has cut off $700 million in aid to Sudan.

“If the military re-routes this train and performs what needs to be done. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.