In a crackdown, Belarus imprisons students and raids the media.

Belarus detained 11 university students on Friday and raided the homes of 18 journalists as part of President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime’s ongoing crackdown on the opposition.

On charges of breaking public order, a court in the totalitarian country sentenced ten pupils and a teacher to two years and six months in prison. Another student received a two-year sentence.

They were arrested in November of last year, following widespread anti-Lukashenko protests over the longtime leader’s claim to have won a sixth term in an August presidential election.

Authorities also raided the homes of more than a dozen journalists on Friday, detaining at least three of them.

Authorities in the former Soviet republic are waging a months-long campaign to eliminate any lingering pockets of resistance.

The students’ detention and raids on journalists’ houses came only two days after Belarus raided the homes of a dozen human rights organizations, which the UN’s human rights head called “absolutely unacceptable.”

Vyasna, a local rights organization, has proclaimed all of the students political prisoners after they were expelled from their respective Minsk colleges.

A number of their supporters, as well as a few foreign diplomats, arrived at the court but were denied entry.

According to an independent journalist, one of the pupils, Anastasiya Bulybenko, declared in court, “I am hurt but not terrified.”

“We are the future of this country, the future of tolerance and freedom,” she remarked.

According to Ilya Trakhtenberg, a student at Belarusian State University, the sentence was aimed at “suppressing the protest movement.”

In court, he stated, “I remain a free person because I am able to think independently.”

Last year’s protests saw university students at the forefront, and Amnesty International reported earlier this year that several hundred were imprisoned and fined, with more than 150 being expelled from their schools.

“I appreciate their daring and strength,” said Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an exiled opposition leader who will begin a tour to Washington this weekend.

Alana Gebremaryan, one of the pupils, is Tikhanovskaya’s youth representative.

On the same day, the Belarusian Association of Journalists published a list of 15 journalists whose houses had been searched around the nation.

The raids primarily targeted the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, with security forces raiding the residences of many of its journalists and detaining at least one.

According to his wife, RFE/RL journalist Oleg Gruzdilovich was detained after a search of his residence.

Marianna Gruzdilovich reported that Oleg was hauled away in handcuffs. Brief News from Washington Newsday.