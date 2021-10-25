In a ‘coup,’ Sudanese armed forces detain the Prime Minister and other leaders.

Sudan’s prime minister was held by armed forces on Monday for refusing to back their “revolution,” according to the information ministry, following weeks of tensions between military and civilian leaders who have shared power since the removal of tyrant Omar al-Bashir.

The joint military forces also detained civilian members of Sudan’s ruling council and ministers in Hamdok’s transitional government, according to the ministry’s Facebook post.

The country’s internet connections were disrupted, and the main roads and bridges connected to the capital, Khartoum, were closed, according to the report.

An AFP correspondent reported that dozens of demonstrators set fire to car tyres as they gathered on the streets of the city to protest the detentions.

It stated, “They have been led to an unnamed place.”

“An army unit detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and brought him to an unspecified place after refusing to endorse the coup,” it added later.

“The US is very disturbed at allegations of a military takeover of the transitional administration,” said US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman.

“This would go against the Sudanese people’s democratic aspirations and the Constitutional Declaration (which describes the transition),” Feltman said in a statement on Twitter.

“Any forcible change to the transitional government jeopardizes US aid.”

On state television, patriotic songs began to air.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, an umbrella organization of trade unions that played a crucial role in organising the anti-Bashir protests in 2019, denounced a “military coup” and urged demonstrators to “vigorously resist.”

The developments come just two days after a Sudanese faction seeking for a civilian-led transition of power warned of a “creeping coup” during a news conference that an unidentified mob attempted to disrupt.

Since the ousting of Bashir in April 2019, Sudan has been through a dangerous transition marked by political tensions and power conflicts.

Since August 2019, a civilian-military administration has been in charge of managing the country’s transition to complete civilian authority.

However, the major civilian group, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), which led anti-Bashir rallies in 2019, has split into two parts.

“The current crisis is staged — and it takes the form of a creeping coup,” Yasser Arman, the chairman of the mainstream FFC, said during a press conference in Khartoum on Saturday.

