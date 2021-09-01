In a copyright dispute, Google plans to appeal a 500 million euro French fine.

In a dispute with news publishers over the use of their content under EU copyright regulations, Google announced on Wednesday that it is appealing a decision by France’s antitrust watchdog to punish it 500 million euros ($590 million).

In a statement, Sebastien Missoffe, the CEO of Google France, said, “We disagree with some of the legal issues and consider the amount of the punishment to be disproportionate relative to the efforts we have put in place to achieve a compromise and obey the new law.”

The fine, imposed by the French Competition Authority in July, was the agency’s largest ever for failing to follow one of its rulings.

In a long-running legal battle over the internet giant’s use of snippets of articles, photographs, and videos in search results, the watchdog claimed Google had failed to bargain “in good faith” with media firms.

Despite the tectonic shift in global advertising revenues towards the search engine over the last two decades, the dispute has revolved around charges that Google has exploited this content in its search results without proper pay.

After refusing to comply with a 2019 European Union regulation protecting digital copyright, the French competition regulator ordered Google to negotiate “in good faith” with media groups in April of last year.

The so-called “neighboring rights” aim to reward news producers when their work is displayed on websites, search engines, and social media platforms.

Last September, Agence France-Presse (AFP) and other French news organizations filed a complaint with regulators, alleging that Google was refusing to pay for the display of material in web searches.

While Google claims to have made progress, the French regulator claims Google’s actions “suggest a purposeful, elaborate, and systematic lack of respect” for its order to negotiate in good faith.

During discussions for its Google Showcase news service, which launched late last year, the Competition Authority chastised Google for failing to “have a particular discussion” with media businesses concerning neighboring rights.

Missoffe said on Wednesday that Google “recognizes neighboring rights” and that the company “remains dedicated to striking agreements in France.”

“We’ve extended our offers to roughly 1,200 publications and changed portions of our contracts,” he added, adding that the company has “shared data asked of us in order to comply with the Competition Authority’s decision.”