In a concession to developers, Apple has updated its App Store payment rules.

Apple has amended its App Store regulations to allow developers to contact users directly about purchases, as part of a judicial settlement with companies challenging the company’s strict control.

Developers can now contact customers directly about other payment options, skipping Apple’s 15 or 30% commission, according to App Store guidelines amended Friday.

“As long as this request remains voluntary,” the iPhone maker noted, they will be able to ask users for basic information like names and e-mail addresses.

The adjustments were offered by Apple in August as part of a legal settlement with minor software makers.

However, the concession is unlikely to appease companies like Epic Games, the developer of “Fortnite,” with whom the tech giant has been in a long-running fight over its payment policy.

Epic has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to break Apple’s monopoly on the App Store, accusing the iPhone maker of running a monopoly in its digital goods and services store.

A judge ordered Apple to lessen its grip on its App Store payment alternatives in September, but Epic was unable to show that antitrust violations had occurred.

The ability to divert customers to an out-of-app payment method isn’t enough for Epic and others; they want gamers to be able to pay without leaving the game.

Both parties have filed appeals.

Apple is also being investigated by US and European authorities for allegedly exploiting its market dominance.