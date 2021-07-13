In a Chinese city, facial recognition technology is used to combat the Coronavirus.

In order to combat a coronavirus outbreak, authorities in a Chinese city bordering Myanmar have deployed facial recognition technology linked to personal health codes.

In the last five years, China’s government has rushed to install more than 200 million CCTV cameras to “cover all public locations,” making it one of the world’s most surveilled countries.

In China, which was the first country to deploy a QR code system to log test results and trace interactions, surveillance has been widely used to combat Covid-19.

However, this is the first time that facial recognition has been used to follow a person’s travels and health state as they enter and exit residential areas, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and other public locations.

Officials in Ruili, Yunnan province, told reporters on Saturday that “everyone who comes in and out needs to have their (health) code and face scanned to pass.”

According to data released Tuesday, Ruili detected 155 cases in the past week, making it one of the deadliest viral outbreaks in recent months in China.

In crucial regions, security equipment like as facial recognition cameras, smart door locks, and road barricades (managed by police or community volunteers) have been installed, according to local authorities.

According to China National Radio, the scanners can also monitor people’s temperatures.

There are no details on how long the database would retain records or whether the system, which is overseen by the city’s pandemic prevention team, will be shut down once the outbreak has been contained.

Ruili, a city of about 210,000 people, is a significant crossing point from Muse, Myanmar, which has faced rising upheaval since a February 1 coup, generating fears that people will flee the bloodshed by crossing the Chinese border.

According to the Yunnan Provincial Health Commission, Myanmar citizens accounted for over half of the new cases reported in the past week, though it was unclear how they reached the city.

When it comes to coronavirus clusters, China has taken a zero-risk strategy.

With strict border restrictions, mass testing, lockdowns, and tie-ups with big tech for tracking, the disease has been mostly contained since it first arose in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

However, the proliferation of new health tracking applications has sparked concerns about privacy.

According to a New York Times investigation in January, a widely used app tracking travel history and virus testing made by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba exchanged data with the police.

