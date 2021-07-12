In a China workaround, IT giants will donate Covid vaccines to Taiwan.

In a contract with a China-based distributor, Taiwanese tech titans Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company would each give five million coronavirus vaccine doses to the government.

Taipei has been battling to get enough immunizations for its population, and its uncertain political situation has been a huge roadblock.

As Taipei and Beijing traded accusations about sabotaging vaccination negotiations, Foxconn and TSMC stepped in to save face by purchasing Pfizer-BioNTech doses from a Chinese distributor and donating them to Taiwan.

In a Facebook post, Foxconn founder Terry Gou said, “Me and my team sense the public fear and expectations on the vaccines, and we are relieved to provide the public an explanation that appropriate contracts have been signed.”

“Beijing authorities have not provided any instructions or interfered with the vaccine acquisition process,” he added, adding that BioNTech, a German company, will ship the vaccines directly.

The vaccines will cost $175 million each for Foxconn and TSMC, the world’s top contract electronics and chip makers, respectively.

Beijing’s authoritarian leadership regards democratically self-ruled Taiwan as part of China’s territory and has threatened to annex the island, if necessary by force.

China strives to isolate Taiwan on the world stage, including preventing Taiwan’s membership in the World Health Organization.

Taipei has been attempting to obtain Pfizer-BioNTech directly from Germany, but the distribution rights for China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan are held by Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma.

Efforts to sign a straight agreement failed, which Taiwan blamed on Beijing.

Beijing has accused Taiwan of politicizing its vaccine search by refusing to deal with Fosun Pharma.

Late Sunday, Fosun announced that it had reached an agreement with Taiwanese companies to sell 10 million shots, which would be donated to “disease control organizations in the Taiwan region.”

In an interview with China’s state-run tabloid, the Global Times, Fosun Chairman and CEO Wu Yifang accused Taipei of “rule-breaking throughout the process.” There was no more explanation given.

Before the United States and Japan recently donated 2.5 million and 2.37 million vaccination shots, Taiwan had only received 726,000 doses.

According to the health ministry, only 14 percent of the country’s 23.5 million citizens have been vaccinated so far.

Taiwan and BioNTech were about to finalize a deal in January, when the company suggested the words “our country” be removed from a Taiwanese press statement. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung previously revealed that Taiwan and BioNTech were about to finalize a deal in January when the company suggested the words “our country” be removed from a Taiwanese press statement.

