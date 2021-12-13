In a ‘Call To Action,’ Kamala Harris announces $1.2 billion in private funding to help Central America.

On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris announced additional private-sector pledges to help enhance infrastructure in Central America and reduce undocumented immigration to the United States.

It is hoped that the core reasons of mass migration, discrimination, and poverty, would be addressed. Harris first issued the “Call to Action” in May, according to the White House.

CARE International, Cargill, Grupo Mariposa, Parkdale Mills, PepsiCo, JDE Peet’s, and PriceSmart are among the new corporations and social entrepreneurs that have made commitments to the region. In May, Mastercard, Microsoft, and Nespresso revealed their commitments, but they intend to go further.

Businesses and social entrepreneurs have spent $1.2 billion since the Vice President launched Call to Action, according to a White House fact sheet. The Partnership for Central America (PCA), an independent non-profit that is assisting in the mobilization of the endeavor, was present at the launch.

During closing remarks at a virtual event held by the State Department and the Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with PCA, Harris revealed the additional pledges. Over 1,300 commercial, government, and civil society representatives from Central America and the United States attended the event.

On December 2, the Biden administration announced that it would follow a Supreme Court ruling to reinstate Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, also known as the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP). Asylum seekers are forced to remain in Mexico until their court date, when they are subjected to rape, murder, torture, and kidnappings. Since February, Human Rights First has documented 1,500 of these cases.

The order has the greatest impact on the sick and aged, as well as individuals on the LGBTQIA2+ spectrum.

Biden has called the MPP policy barbaric and has suspended it until a Supreme Court ruling on whether or not to reinstate it.

MPP began in 2019 to prevent migrants from requesting asylum in the United States, though Biden’s Department of Homeland Security said that it will mitigate some of the Trump administration’s harsher consequences.