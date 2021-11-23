In a bus accident in Bulgaria, at least 45 people were killed.

A bus caught fire south of Sofia early Tuesday morning, killing at least 45 people, including a dozen youngsters, according to officials.

The cause has yet to be confirmed, but officials believe the bus smashed into guardrails after a fire broke out on board.

The collision happened around 2:00 a.m. (2400 GMT) on a route about 40 kilometers (26 miles) from Sofia, near the village of Bosnek. There were no other vehicles involved.

“A total of 12 victims were under the age of 18,” stated national police commander Stanimir Stanev.

According to bTV, 45 of the 52 passengers on the bus were slain.

“Seven people survived,” Nikolay Nikolov, head of the interior ministry’s Fire Safety and Civil Protection department, said public television BNT.

He stated that they were rushed to a hospital in the capital with major burns.

The bus was traveling from Istanbul, Turkey’s capital, to Skopje, North Macedonia, according to bTV.

The victims, according to North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, were most likely Macedonians.

In an interview with Nova TV, he added, “We don’t know if all the victims are from North Macedonia, but we believe they are because the bus is registered in the country.”

However, while the bus’s two drivers were Macedonians, the passengers were Albanians, according to police chief Stanev.

“Based on preliminary information, the bus was carrying 52 individuals, including two drivers of Macedonian nationality and 50 passengers of Albanian nationality,” he stated.

Bulgaria’s temporary Prime Minister Stefan Yanev and Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov went to the crash site early Tuesday, and local media reported that the premiers of North Macedonia and Albania were on their way as well.

“It’s a frightening image in there. That’s the first time I’ve seen anything like it “Rashkov informed reporters on the spot.

“Nobody knows for sure how many people were there or who they were. The bodies are horribly charred, and each one must be identified individually “Added he.

There has been a history of fatal bus accidents in Bulgaria. In 2018, seventeen Bulgarian tourists perished when their bus overturned on a rainy road.

According to official figures, 628 persons died in road accidents in 2019 and 463 in 2020 in the country of 6.9 million inhabitants. Poor road conditions, older vehicles, and speeding were frequently blamed for the collisions.