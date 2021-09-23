In a blow to Apple, the EU will impose a universal phone charger.

The European Union stated on Thursday that it will impose a universal charger for smartphones, putting Apple and its widely used iPhone in conflict.

The European Commission believes that a universal cord for all gadgets will reduce electrical waste, while Apple contends that a one-size-fits-all charger will stifle innovation and increase pollution.

The European Union is home to 450 million people, including some of the world’s wealthiest customers, and the adoption of USB-C as a cable standard, once authorized by member states and the European Parliament, would have a global impact on the smartphone industry.

In a statement, EU executive vice president Margrethe Vestager stated, “European customers have been annoyed long enough with unsuitable chargers piling up in their drawers.”

She stated, “We gave industry enough of time to come up with their own solutions, and now the moment is ripe for legislative action for a universal charger.”

Consumers must choose between three main chargers: “Lightning” for Apple phones, micro-USB, which is commonly used on most other phones, and the newer USB-C, which is becoming more generally utilized.

From 2009, when dozens of different types of chargers were packaged with mobile phones, resulting in piles of electronic rubbish when customers switched brands, the range has already been substantially simplified.

The EU stated that the existing arrangement is “inconvenient,” adding that European consumers spend about 2.4 billion euros ($2.8 billion) annually on independent chargers.

The internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, also pushed back against the industry’s claim that innovation would be hampered.

He told reporters that US IT behemoths “often make this claim that (EU law) is against innovation…” It isn’t opposed to innovation. It is for the benefit of European consumers, not against anyone.”

Apple, which already utilizes USB-C ports on some of its iPads and laptop computers, claims that legislation requiring all mobile phones in the European Union to use a universal charger is unnecessary.

Apple stated, “We remain concerned that tight regulation mandating only one type of connector stifles innovation rather than fostering it, harming consumers in Europe and around the world.”

Some in the industry argue that phones with legacy charging cables would lose resale value if they can’t be replaced, contributing to the digital waste problem.

The European Commission had long defended a 2009 voluntary deal with the device industry, which saw a significant reduction in.