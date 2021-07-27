In a blast in a German chemical park, one person was killed and three others were missing.

An explosion rocked a chemical park in the western German city of Leverkusen on Tuesday, killing one person and leaving three others missing, according to officials, but a caution for people to stay indoors was withdrawn several hours later.

The incident at the Chempark complex harmed another 31 persons, three of whom were critically hurt, according to city officials. Everyone who was impacted was employed at the construction site.

The origin of the massive explosion, which could be heard from several kilometers away and launched a column of black smoke into the air, was not immediately known.

The NINA warning app in Germany issued a “extreme danger” alert to people, advising them to stay indoors and close doors and windows.

According to site operator Currenta, the explosion occurred at roughly 09:40 a.m. (0740 GMT) at Chempark’s waste incineration complex in Leverkusen’s Buerrig area.

The facility is distinct from the surrounding main industrial park, which is home to a number of chemical businesses such as Bayer, Lanxess, and Evonik Industries.

Elke Bitzer, a local resident, wrote, “I heard the awful blast and instantly locked doors and windows, we live near Chempark after all.”

“This awful tragedy and the death of an employee have deeply devastated us,” said Chempark CEO Lars Friedrich.

He informed journalists that experts were racing to figure out what was in the smoke. Friedrich declined to speculate on whether the cloud could include harmful gases, but said nothing could be ruled out.

Uwe Richrath, the city mayor, described it as “a tragic day for the citizens of Leverkusen.”

He said that playgrounds in the Buerrig and Opladen neighborhoods of the city will be closed. Residents were also told not to eat the fruits and vegetables grown in their gardens.

The city of Leverkusen reported Tuesday evening that readings of pollution levels collected throughout the day “were unremarkable,” allowing the shelter-in-place warning to be gradually rescinded.

People were advised not to touch or attempt to clear away any soot particles seen on the street or on window sills until experts could conduct additional analysis.

Those who lived closest to the bomb zone in Leverkusen’s Buerrig district were the last to get the all-clear.

According to Friedrich, the explosion started a fire in tanks that were intended to store liquid solvents awaiting cremation.

The fire took several hours to put out, and firefighters from Cologne were dispatched to assist.

Three of the tanks were “completely or largely destroyed,” according to Friedrich, making it impossible to determine where the explosion began for the time being.

A large number of cops, firefighters, and rescuers were dispatched to the scene. Brief News from Washington Newsday.