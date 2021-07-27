In a blast in a German chemical park, one person was killed and four others were missing.

The site operator said Tuesday that one person was killed and four others were missing following an explosion at a chemical park in western Germany, encouraging people to stay indoors as a column of black smoke billowed from the region.

According to Chempark operator Currenta, another 16 people were injured in the event in Leverkusen, two of them were critically hurt. Everyone who was impacted was employed at the construction site.

The source of the massive explosion, which could be heard from many kilometers away, is still unknown.

Residents were advised to close their doors and windows and keep emergency numbers free as much as possible by Germany’s NINA warning app, which issued a “extreme danger” notice.

The explosion occurred at Chempark’s waste incineration station in Leverkusen’s Buerrig area at roughly 09:40 a.m. (0740 GMT).

The neighborhood is distinct from the main industrial park, which is home to Bayer, Lanxess, and Evonik Industries, among other chemical industries.

Chempark director Lars Friedrich told a press conference in Leverkusen that the warning to stay inside remained in effect while experts rushed to determine the makeup of the smoke cloud.

Friedrich declined to speculate on whether the cloud could include harmful gases, but said nothing could be ruled out.

Uwe Richrath, the city mayor, described it as “a tragic day for the citizens of Leverkusen.”

He said that playgrounds in the Buerrig and Opladen neighborhoods will be closed, and that residents should wash their fruits and vegetables before eating them.

On its Facebook page, the city of Leverkusen stated that all pollution measurements were still “in the green” and that any steps taken were precautionary.

Concerned residents can call a hotline to get answers to their inquiries. Locals were also requested to report any soot or residue that may have fallen from the sky so that it may be investigated.

“We are very pained by this tragic event and the death of an employee,” Friedrich said, adding that “rescue efforts are continuing at full speed” to locate the four missing employees.

According to him, the blast started a fire in tanks that were intended to store liquid solvents awaiting cremation.

The big fire took several hours to put out, and firefighters from Cologne were dispatched to assist.

Three of the tanks were “completely or largely destroyed,” according to Friedrich, making it impossible to determine where the explosion began for the time being.

A large number of police, firefighters, and rescue workers, as well as pollution detecting experts, were dispatched to the area.

A large number of police, firefighters, and rescue workers, as well as pollution detecting experts, were dispatched to the area.