In a blast in a German chemical park, one person was killed and 16 others were injured.

An explosion at a chemical park in Leverkusen, Germany, killed one person and injured 16, according to the site operator, who also advised neighbors to stay indoors due to black smoke billowing from the region.

Chempark operator Currenta said the blast occurred around 09:40 a.m. (07:40 GMT) for “unknown reasons.”

According to the report, at least two of the injured were in critical condition, while four workers were missing.

Following the explosion, Germany’s NINA warning app issued a “extreme danger” alert to homeowners, advising them to close their doors and windows and call 911 as soon as possible.

The event happened in Chempark’s landfill and garbage incineration complex in Leverkusen’s Buerrig district, according to Currenta.

The neighborhood is distinct from the main industrial park, which is home to Bayer, Lanxess, and Evonik Industries, among other chemical industries.

In a statement, Currenta stated, “We are very saddened by this tragic tragedy and the death of 1 colleague,” adding that “rescue efforts continue at full speed” to locate the four missing employees.

The blast ignited a fire at a solvent storage tank, which took several hours to put out, according to the city of Leverkusen on Facebook. Firefighters from nearby Cologne were called in to assist with the operations.

A large number of police, firefighters, and rescue teams, as well as pollution detection experts, were dispatched to the area amid worries that the smoke from the site could pose a health risk.

Cologne police stated that numerous highways in the vicinity had been stopped due to “serious damage.”

They urged motorists to avoid the area and reminded residents to move indoors “and close all windows and doors as a precaution.”

Locals posted photos of the black cloud rising into the air on social media, with some reporting that the power of the explosion rattled their windows.

In the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Leverkusen is located on the eastern bank of the Rhine River, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Cologne. With a population of over 160,000 people, it is one of the most populous cities in the country.

The Chempark chemicals complex, according to Currenta, is one of Europe’s largest.

Its three facilities in Leverkusen, Dormagen, and Krefeld-Uerdingen are home to more than 70 businesses.