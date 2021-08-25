In a Bangladesh camp, Rohingya children stage a ‘Genocide’ anniversary protest.

Hundreds of youngsters defied a restriction on protests at Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh on Wednesday, community organizers said, to mark the fourth anniversary of a Myanmar military campaign that spurred an exodus across the border.

Thousands of armed police and army guarded the camps in Cox’s Bazar, but did not intervene to protect the children.

After a 2017 crackdown that is being investigated by the International Criminal Court for genocide, more than 700,000 Muslim Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh. They have long been oppressed in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

Children as young as five years old took part in a surprise 15-minute march in Kutupalong camp, the world’s biggest refugee settlement, to seek justice for the thousands of Rohingya people who have been slaughtered in the crackdown.

Between 3,000 and 4,000 children took part, according to community leader Mohammad Osman, yelling “we want justice” and “we demand safe repatriation.” Only a few dozen children were allegedly involved, according to police.

According to a rights activist, other women also held silent protests in front of their shanty dwellings, holding posters that read “we want justice.”

Journalists were not permitted access to the camps for the commemoration.

Protests and rallies have been prohibited in Bangladesh, citing the risk of spreading the coronavirus. At least 30 Rohingya people have died as a result of the pandemic, which has affected thousands more.

Daily infection rates have dropped recently, and the government has lifted national restrictions, but the Rohingya will not be allowed to hold even little events on Wednesday.

In 2019, up to 200,000 Rohingya participated in a memorial demonstration in the camps.

Several groups in Myanmar, where hundreds of thousands more Rohingya dwell in camps, have made declarations urging for the prosecution of perpetrators of the 2017 military action to be expedited.

“Four years later, justice for the Rohingya continues to elude them. “No one has been held accountable for the horrendous atrocities committed against the Rohingya,” stated Myanmar advocacy group Progressive Voice.

Myanmar, which has been ruled by a junta since this year, is not a member of the ICC. Last week, though, a shadow government made up of deposed Myanmar MPs said they would recognize its jurisdiction to investigate the alleged genocide of Rohingya Muslims and other crimes.