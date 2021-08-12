In a $2.5 billion deal, Adidas will sell Reebok to Authentic Brands Group.

Adidas, the German athletic goods company, said on Thursday that it will sell its Reebok sportswear brand to Authentic Brands Group for $2.5 billion. Reebok’s sales have been lower than planned, prompting the acquisition.

Brooks Brothers, Aeropostale, Forever 21, and Juicy Couture are among the brands brought back to life by Authentic Brands.

In a news statement, ABG chairman and CEO Jamie Salter said, “This is an important milestone for ABG, and we are committed to preserving Reebok’s integrity, creativity, and principles – including its presence in bricks and mortar.”

Reebok is set to go public this summer, according to ABG.

The purchase is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022, according to Adidas. Adidas intends to distribute the majority of the profit from the purchase to its shareholders.

Adidas bought Reebok for $3.8 billion in 2006 in an attempt to keep up with its greatest competition, Nike. However, Reebok, which was founded in Bolton, England, and became an American firm in 1985, struggled to compete with Adidas and other sportswear brands.

Reebok brands such as Rockport CCM Hockey and Greg Norman were later sold to Adidas.

“Reebok has been an important part of Adidas, and we appreciate the contributions the brand and its staff have made to our organization. We believe the Reebok brand will be well-positioned for long-term success as a result of this shift in ownership,” stated Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted in a press release.

