In a $2.3 billion deal, Pfizer acquires cancer drug developer Trillium.

Pfizer announced a $2.26 million deal to buy Trillium Therapeutics, a Canadian medicine researcher, on Monday (TRIL).

Pfizer will pay $18.50 per share for the remaining outstanding shares. Trillium’s stock finished at $17.59 on Monday, up $11.50, or 188.83 percent.

At the start of 2020, trillium was worth less than $50 million. Pfizer purchased $25 million in Trillium stock in September 2020.

Trillium is said to target “CD47, a molecule that cancers typically employ to elude the immune system,” according to its official website. CD47 is a ‘don’t eat me’ signal that prevents macrophages from phagocytosing and killing tumor cells.”

Andy Schmeltz, global president and general manager of Pfizer Oncology, said, “The proposed acquisition of Trillium adds on our great track record of leadership in Oncology, increasing our hematology portfolio as we aim to improve outcomes for individuals living with blood cancers throughout the world.”

Pfizer will gain access to two cancer treatments in the early phases of clinical testing for a variety of blood malignancies as a result of the acquisition.

By delving more into how to prevent cancer cells from being eliminated by the immune system, the medications would be aimed against lymphoma and specific tumors.

“Our deep understanding of the science of blood cancers, combined with the diverse knowledge base we’ve developed across our growing hematology portfolio of eight approved and investigational therapies, gives us the foundation we need to bring these important potential medicines to patients who need them,” Schmeltz said.

In 2020, more than 1 million people will be diagnosed with blood cancer, with 700,000 people dying from it. Cancers of the blood make for 6% of all cancers.

Pfizer Inc said on Monday that it would buy the remaining shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc that it does not already hold in a deal for $2.26 billion.

https://t.co/490pNeTDt1