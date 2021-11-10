In a $1.6 billion ‘Metaverse’ deal, Peter Jackson sells his special effects company.

Peter Jackson, a New Zealand film director, announced the sale of his Oscar-winning Weta Digital special effects company to a US software startup that plans to use it to construct the virtual-reality “metaverse” on Wednesday.

Unity Software, located in San Francisco, said the deal would “define the future of the metaverse,” an immersive 3D version of the internet that is expected to change workplaces and online relationships.

Weta’s technology, which has been utilized in blockbusters like “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and “Avatar,” will allow subscribers to design their own ultra-realistic part of a virtual world, according to the company.

In a statement, Unity president John Riccitiello stated, “We are excited to democratize these industry-leading tools and bring Sir Peter Jackson’s vision and Weta’s tremendous engineering talent to life for artists everywhere.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Unity will take over Weta Digital’s technology and engineering assets, while Jackson will retain majority ownership of WetaFX, a standalone film effects company.

For people working in the creative sectors, Jackson described the possibility to use Weta’s groundbreaking programs as a “game-changer.”

“Unity and Weta Digital, working together, can pave the road for any artist, from any business, to take advantage of these very creative and powerful tools,” he stated.

The metaverse is predicted to evolve into an internet platform that brings virtual activities like conversing with a buddy or attending a concert closer to reality.

Last month, it made news when Facebook’s parent company was renamed “Meta” to symbolize founder Mark Zuckerberg’s commitment to the notion.

Although Zuckerberg’s company has declared ambitions to hire 10,000 individuals in the European Union to help construct the metaverse, other digital companies are also vying for a piece of the pie.

For example, the technology might allow someone to put on virtual reality glasses that make it appear as if they’re face-to-face with a friend, even when they’re hundreds of miles apart and linked via the internet.

“The metaverse has the potential to open up new creative, social, and economic possibilities. And it will be shaped by Europeans from the start “In a blog post, Facebook stated.

In July, Zuckerberg anticipated that during the next five years, Facebook will shift from “mainly being a social media company to becoming a metaverse company.”

In 2014, Facebook paid $2 billion for Oculus, a virtual reality headset business, and has since been working on Horizon, a digital environment where users can engage using VR technology.