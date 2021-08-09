In a $1.56 billion deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

DraftKings (DKNG), a sports betting startup, has agreed to buy Golden Nugget Online Gaming in an all-stock deal worth an estimated $1.56 billion.

The new agreement will open up cross-selling opportunities and allow DraftKings to further extend its footprint in the online gambling business.

DraftKings and Golden Nugget, which also owns Landry’s LLC portfolio, are anticipated to form a new holding company as a result of the deal.

By switching Golden Nugget to DraftKings’ upgraded technology, there will be significant cost reductions. Tilman Fertitta, the CEO of Landry’s LLC, owns the Golden Nugget.

In a statement, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins said, “Our acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, a brand synonymous with iGaming and entertainment, will strengthen our ability to instantly reach a bigger consumer base, including Golden Nugget’s dedicated ‘iGaming-first’ clients.”

“This merger will result in significant synergies, including improved combined company revenues from new cross-sell opportunities, loyalty integrations, and tech-driven product expansion, as well as technology optimization and marketing efficiencies. We expect Tilman to be an active member of our Board of Directors and one of our largest owners.” Golden Nugget Online Gaming stockholders will receive 0.365 shares of DraftKings stock for each share they own as part of the arrangement.

“Through this deal, two market leaders will combine to form a leading worldwide presence in digital sports, entertainment, and online gaming,” said Fertitta.

The agreement is set to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

As at 1:32 p.m. on Monday, DraftKings’ stock was trading at $51.67 at 2:00 p.m. ET, up $0.08 or 0.16 percent.