In a $1.1 billion deal, Foot Locker will expand its sneaker empire.

Foot Locker (FL) announced on Monday that it will pay $1.1 billion in cash for two shoe shop franchises.

With the purchase of California-based footwear business WSS for $750 million and Japanese streetwear retailer atmos for $360 million, the corporation will expand its retail base outside malls and into Asia.

WSS has 93 brick-and-mortar sites in California, Texas, Arizona, and Nevada, with a largely Hispanic consumer base, according to CNBC, while atomos has 49 locations, including 39 stores across Japan, selling limited-edition footwear in conjunction with popular brands like Nike.

In 2020, Atmos made $175 million in revenue, with more than 60% of that coming from digital sales. The deal is likely to boost Foot Locker’s earnings per share in fiscal 2021, according to the firm.

“atmos is ideally positioned with its innovative retail shops, high digital penetration, and distinctive products that have made it a critical influencer of young and sneaker culture,” said Richard A. Johnson, chairman and CEO of Foot Locker, in a statement.

“With atmos, we’re putting our expansion strategy into action in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific market, establishing a vital entry point in Japan and gaining immediate scale. “We are pleased to welcome atmos into our family of brands and to build on the great basis of this unique company,” he added.

In fiscal 2020, WSS generated $425 million in revenue, which is likely to add to the sneaker retailer’s earnings per share in fiscal 2021.

“By pioneering the neighborhood-based shop concept, founded on community participation and a full-family offering, WSS has developed a successful, high-growth business,” Johnson said. “This acquisition broadens our product offering and gives us access to a client base and retail footprint that are both distinct and complimentary to our current offering.”

WSS and atmos will continue to operate under their own names, according to Foot Locker.

During the epidemic, Foot Locker saw a spike in sales of sneakers and sports gear, but it is aiming to grow outside of malls as foot traffic declines as consumers migrate to online shopping.

According to Foot Locker, both transactions were supported entirely with cash.

Both agreements are expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.