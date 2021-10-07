In 2023, GM plans to double revenue by introducing a mostly hands-free vehicle.

GM announced plans on Wednesday to increase revenue by 2030 by ramping up electric vehicle (EV) production and launching a vehicle that can be operated hands-free in most situations in 2023.

Building on a succession of previous electric vehicle investment announcements, the giant US manufacturer said it was on pace to rapidly ramp up its EV business, which will feature a $30,000 car that will be less expensive than Tesla and rivals’ products.

Executives also described a number of new businesses that will help the company grow, including car insurance, digital subscriptions, and government sales.

“The vehicle has evolved into a software platform,” Mary Barra, the company’s CEO, said during a press conference ahead of a two-day investor presentation. “We have so many prospects for expansion.” GM said that its “Ultra Cruise” program, which will debut in a premium vehicle in 2023, will allow for hands-free operation in 95% of driving scenarios.

It also stated that an all-electric Silverado pickup truck will be unveiled at the CES technology show in January.

Earlier on Wednesday, GM said that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with General Electric to work together on acquiring rare materials for electric vehicles and renewable energy equipment.

Barra reaffirmed the company’s objective of a “world with zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion,” adding that it has evolved from a “automaker to a platform innovator, with consumers at the core.”

GM announced in June that it would increase investment on electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles by 30% to $35 billion by 2025, as part of a plan to introduce 30 new electric models by that year.

However, GM’s foray into electric vehicles has not been without its setbacks. In August, the firm issued a second recall for its Chevrolet Bolt to fix a battery fault that has been linked to several automobile fires.

GM also pulled out of a planned investment in Nikola, an electric vehicle startup previously run by Trevor Milton, who was charged with three counts of fraud by the Department of Justice in July.

GM executives bragged about the company’s latest driver assistance technology, with Ultra Cruise expected to come on premium vehicles for the 2023 season, following a late 2022 launch. They refused to name the models that would be able to perform the role.

Ultra Cruise, according to Barra, would be useful in “most” urban and rural environments, with the exception of “extremely complex” crossings.

“With Ultra Cruise, customers will be able to travel completely hands-free on practically any road, including city streets and. Brief News from Washington Newsday.