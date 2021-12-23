In 2022, here are the top ten investors and investment firms to keep an eye on.

Investing has grown in popularity throughout the years, particularly in recent years. Many technological breakthroughs and innovations have impacted the investment environment as a result of the digital era we now live in. The accessibility that digital brokers and the Internet provide is one of the factors that has contributed to the rising interest in investing.

The last few years have been highly intriguing for investors, with mobile investing programs like Robinhood causing a commotion, crypto exchanges undermining traditional systems, and individual investors recognizing their power through the GameStop short squeeze.

New breakthroughs often bring with them new possibilities. If businesses and investors alike want to keep making money, they must adjust to the current situation. Here are some of the best investors and investment businesses to watch in 2022 to help you navigate this market more easily.

Mark Cuban is a born entrepreneur. This entrepreneurial spirit stretches back to his teenage years, when he used to sell waste bags door to door. He founded Microsolutions, a computer consulting firm that he later sold to CompuServe in 1990. Cuban enjoys sports and has a particular fondness for basketball. Broadcast.com, which offered an audio streaming service and was ultimately sold to Yahoo for $5.6 billion, was founded by him and a buddy, Todd Wagner, in 1995.

On ABC’s Shark Tank, the entrepreneur takes on the role of an investor. In 2011, he made his debut appearance on the show, and he was the first person to live tweet a show. Cuban has been on the show for a long time and has a portfolio of businesses that he has invested in. He also writes a book called “How to Win at the Sport of Business,” in which he shares his business knowledge. Sam Bankman-Fried is the CEO and creator of FTX, one of the most well-known bitcoin exchanges. Cryptocurrency is a world full of unpredictability and huge swings in fortune. The fact that Bankman-Fried has become the wealthiest person in crypto is a testimonial to his exceptional ability to make sensible long-term bets that are impervious to the erratic daily market moves of Bitcoin and its ilk.

The success of Bankman-FTX Fried's bitcoin exchange and Alameda Research, a trading firm, accounts for the majority of his riches. In July 2021, FTX raised $900 million in a fundraising deal.