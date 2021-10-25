In 2021, will the fourth stimulus check be issued? It’s possible that such direct payments are still a long way off.

The chances of the federal government passing a fourth round of stimulus checks have nearly vanished.

Democrats had hoped that their reconciliation agreement would contain another round of direct payments to Americans. However, due to Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia’s opposition, the bill’s infrastructure funding has been considerably reduced.

Republicans, on the other hand, have previously blocked the Biden administration’s efforts to offer direct payments to Americans. In the spring, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told a Kentucky local news outlet that he “can’t think the economy will need a fourth round.” The potential of experts pushing for higher consumer spending amid bad employment numbers is keeping direct payment hopeful. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, six million unemployed people are not actively looking for work.

On October 10, Goldman Sachs, an American investment bank, lowered its forecast for US economic growth to 5.6 percent in 2021 and 4 percent in 2022.

Another source of hope is a Change.org petition to persuade politicians to offer direct payments throughout the outbreak. There are 2,937,623 signatures seeking $2,000 monthly stimulus cheques as of Sunday at 6:27 p.m. ET.

“Congress to support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately, and maintaining regular payments for the duration of the crisis,” according to the petition, which was initiated by Denver restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin.

Other petitions on Change.org have also called for slimmed-down versions of Bonin’s petition.

The majority of political commentators believe that a resumption of the direct-payment debate on Capitol Hill is unlikely anytime soon.