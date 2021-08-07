In 2021, there will be ten emerging real estate trends.

During the epidemic, real estate, like practically every area of our life, took a beating.

People were fleeing big cities and clamoring for homes in the suburbs, freed up by working remotely. Families in cramped quarters yearned for more room, landlords worried about collecting rent from tenants who were unemployed, and commercial storefronts and office space stood idle.

Now, when we look to the future, real estate is seen as a leading indicator of economic recovery, population movement, consumer demand, and other factors.

Roofstock chose ten emerging real estate trends for 2021 based on data from PwC and the Urban Land Institute’s Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2021 study. Investment possibilities, notable real estate markets, population movement, and the implications of COVID-19 on residential and commercial real estate are among the subjects covered in the report. The trends in this research are based on more than 1,600 interviews and surveys with persons who work in real estate advising, investing, lending, or development.

Real estate trends are interwoven. Construction expenses are high due to the high cost of commodities, and supply networks have been interrupted. The need for brick-and-mortar stores, warehouse space, and online goods delivery hubs has shifted as a result of changing consumer buying behaviors. Rents are skyrocketing, and houses in some areas are selling for far more than the asking price within days. Continue reading to learn how these factors are influencing real estate trends this year.

Job growth, pandemics, and construction labor prices are the most pressing concerns for the real estate industry.

People who were renting may find themselves able to take out home loans as jobs return across the United States, adding more buyers to an already competitive market. According to some analysts, the housing shortfall will last for years before self-correcting.

While development lagged during the pandemic, labor and material expenses skyrocketed. Many of the price increases were caused by labor shortages and disruptions in commodity and raw material supply chains. Lumber prices, for example, increased by more than a third. Costs are continuing to rise, exacerbated by a scarcity of competent personnel.

COVID-19 has hastened the growth of public open spaces and the loss of storefront shopping.

According to a survey conducted by Ernst & Young Global Limited in 2020, 33% of consumers expected to do more online shopping in 2020, and nearly all consumers expected to do so in 2021. This is a condensed version of the information.