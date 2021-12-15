In 2021, Sotheby’s expects record sales.

As the art market recovers from the epidemic, auction house Sotheby’s reported on Wednesday that it had achieved record yearly sales of $7.3 billion in 2021.

Sotheby’s claimed in a statement that it had already made $6 billion from auctions this year, up 71% from 2020, and that it still had 20 auctions left.

It was able to raise additional $1.3 billion through private sales.

Sotheby’s also stated that their $7.3 billion in year-to-date consolidated sales were “the strongest total” in the company’s 277-year history.

Asian purchasers, new collectors, and the Macklowe collection — the world’s most costly to reach the market — all helped to raise sales.

Asian collectors were responsible for 46% of all bids and purchases of goods valued above $5 million.

Sotheby’s noted that cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun’s $78.4 million acquisition of Alberto Giacometti’s “Le Nez” was emblematic of “an infusion of younger, tech-savvy collectors.”

Last month, the first half of an art collection owned by New York real estate magnate Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife Linda Burg, which was put on the market after their violent divorce, sold for $676 million.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are one-of-a-kind digital objects that impart ownership using blockchain technology.