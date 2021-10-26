In 2021, more money will be poured into the blockchain than ever before.

The crypto sector has seen an unprecedented amount of institutional and venture funding flood in since the beginning of 2021. All of the big financial institutions are now investing a portion of their clients’ assets in cryptocurrencies. This comes after the SEC approved the first Bitcoin exchange traded fund in the US, the Bitcoin ET, which is based on futures.

You only need to look at the size of fundraising rounds in various crypto and blockchain firms to get a sense of how big the market is. The most significant of which occurred in May 2021, when Peter Thiel, Alan Howard, and Louis Bacon invested $10 billion in Bullish Global, a cryptocurrency exchange. This was followed by a $300 million second round of funding for the exchange.

$17 billion has been invested in this exciting and revolutionary field of technology so far this year, and the trend shows no signs of slowing. Ledger has had the second most successful investment round this year, with $380 million raised from investors.

Until recently, specialized crypto venture capital firms were the primary investors in crypto companies. However, this is changing as large mainstream VCs with a stronger consumer and tech focus become more involved.

Let’s take a look at some of the industry’s most successful fundraising rounds:

Just as TikTok was outlawed in India, creating a gaping void in the market, local app Chingari rushed in and snatched it up, with over 50 million monthly active users. Chingari was in the right place at the right moment. Users were enjoying access to the network, while creators had built up strong fan bases and were earning money.

Like TikTok, Chingari allows creators to create short films and get fans. The difference is that this network is built on the blockchain and compensates users for their participation. The more users participate, the more $GARI tokens they get. The platform is the world’s fastest-growing social token program, and it has been recognized for its inventiveness with a $19 million fundraising round led by Republic Crypto, Alameda Research, Kraken Ventures, and Galaxy Digital. Chingari intends to use the funds to expand its popular platform and launch its own cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain.

Minima is as small as its name suggests, so small in fact that.