In 2021, Bruce Springsteen’s net worth will be $500 million, thanks to a $500 million deal with Sony.

Bruce Springsteen's net worth will be $500 million, thanks to a $500 million deal with Sony.

Bruce Springsteen, a famous New Jersey-born musician and songwriter, recently sold his music collection to Sony Music Entertainment for an estimated $500 million.

According to the New York Times, the acquisition would be the highest ever for a single artist’s repertoire. The story was first reported by Billboard.

“I am one of the few musicians who can honestly state that when I signed with Columbia Records in 1972, I knew I had made the right decision. The men and women at Sony Music have treated me with the utmost respect as an artist and as a person throughout the last 50 years. I’m overjoyed that the Company and individuals I know and trust will continue to look after my legacy “Springsteen had this to say about the news.

Springsteen has approximately 10 million monthly Spotify listeners, and his most popular songs are “Dancing in the Dark,” “Born in the U.S.A.,” and “I’m On Fire,” all from the same album “Born In The U.S.A.”

“The two deals cover all of Springsteen’s songs, including ‘Born to Run,’ ‘Born in the USA,’ ‘Dancing in the Dark,’ ‘Glory Days,’ ‘The River,’ ‘Hungry Heart,’ ‘Brilliant Disguise,’ and ‘I’m On Fire,’ among others. Eldridge and Sony Music Publishing collaborated on the songwriting library purchase “In a statement, Sony noted.

Eldridge is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based holding company.

Under two different agreements, Sony currently owns the rights to these songs as well as all of Springsteen’s other 20 albums. The rights would allow them to profit from the songs’ appearances in films and television shows, as well as cover versions and performance royalties.

According to the BBC, Springsteen’s music brought in $15 million last year. Similar sales by artists like Bob Dylan and David Bowie, as well as bands like Blondie, to Warner Music and Universal Music Group, have preceded this one. All of these recent sales of prominent artists’ music and back catalogs would pale in comparison to the purchase of Springsteen’s music.

“Letter to You,” Springsteen’s most recent album, was released in October 2020. After COVID-19 halted Broadway plays for nearly a year, he reopened it in June with “Springsteen on Broadway.” Former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen also collaborated on a podcast called Renegades, Born in the USA, which ran from February to April 2021.

Springsteen’s net worth, excluding the most recent purchase, is estimated to be over $500 million, or half a billion dollars. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.