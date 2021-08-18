In 2021, Americans are expected to spend $487 billion on technology.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) predicts that 2021 will be another record year for the US tech industry, because to generous government checks and the pandemic’s stimulating effect on consumer demand for technology. The CTA upped its sales projection from earlier this year to $487 billion in its latest bi-annual industry forecast, a 7.5 percent increase from an already record-breaking 2020.

“The pandemic irrevocably enhanced consumers’ engagement with technology,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the CTA. “Tech has played a critical part in enhancing our lives, from working to studying, staying connected with loved ones, and taking care of our health. Tech has repeatedly demonstrated that innovation strengthens our country’s resilience in the face of adversity.”

The CTA anticipates smartphones to be a major driver of industry growth this year as the transition to 5G continues, with 5G devices contributing an anticipated $61 billion to a total of $73 billion in smartphone sales. In the face of the pandemic, many Americans will continue to work, study, and socialize from home, thus laptop sales are likely to grow again this year.

Health and fitness technology (e.g., smart stationary bikes and treadmills), game consoles, and electronic toys are also predicted to expand by double digits this year, while smart home revenues are expected to remain steady after years of growth.