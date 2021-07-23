In 2020, one out of every ten Americans will have invested in cryptocurrency.

According to a University of Chicago survey, more than one in ten Americans invested in cryptocurrencies in the previous year.

The rise in crypto pricing is likely to blame for the increased popularity of digital currencies like bitcoin and ethereum. According to NORC, the majority of crypto investors (61 percent) bought in within the last six months.

Women and investors of color are increasingly choosing cryptocurrency over traditional stocks.

Cryptocurrencies are opening up investing opportunities for more diverse investors, according to Angela Fontes, a vice president in the Economics, Justice, and Society department at NORC at the University of Chicago, in a statement.

Having access to reliable information will be critical for these investors as they make judgments about these often more unpredictable assets, according to Fontes.

According to CNBC, bitcoin reached a high of over $63,000 in mid-April, a 116 percent increase from around $29,000 at the start of 2021.

In comparison to retail stock investors, crypto investors are younger and more varied in terms of gender, race, and ethnicity, according to the survey.

The average age of a crypto investor is 38, compared to 47 for stock investors.