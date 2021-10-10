In 2017, a Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali jihadists was released.

According to a statement from Mali’s presidential office, a Colombian Franciscan nun kidnapped by militants in Mali in 2017 was released on Saturday.

Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, who was detained for four years and eight months, was praised for her bravery in a statement posted on the president’s Twitter account.

Colonel Assimi Goita, the Malian strongman, informed the Malian people and the international community that “efforts are underway” to obtain the release of all those currently incarcerated in Mali, according to the official statement.

Jean Zerbo, the archbishop of Bamako, confirmed Narvaez’s discharge, saying she was “doing well.”

“We prayed fervently for her freedom. I would want to express my gratitude to the Malian government and those decent individuals who made this release possible “”Says the archbishop.”

In a brief interview with AFP, her brother, Edgar Narvaez, also confirmed her release.

“Thankfully, she is in wonderful health. They showed me photos, and she seemed to be in good health “he stated

Narvaez was kidnapped on February 7, 2017, while working as a missionary in Koutiala, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Bamako, Mali.

Over the years, there have been sporadic reports concerning her, including in early 2021, when two Europeans who managed to flee captivity claimed that she was fine.

Then, in March, her brother received verification from the Red Cross that she was still alive.

He told AFP earlier this year that it was a letter written in capital characters “because she usually used capital letters,” carrying their parents’ names and concluding with her signature.

Mali has been fighting a jihadist insurgency that began in the country’s north in 2012 and has now extended to Burkina Faso and Niger.

Kidnappings, which were historically uncommon, have grown more regular in recent years as Mali’s security issue has worsened, particularly in the former French colony’s central region.