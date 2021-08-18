In 11 days, there was no indication of an Afghan collapse, according to a top US general.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon’s top general justified the US military’s response to the Taliban’s lightning takeover of power in Afghanistan, claiming no one could have predicted the fall of US-trained Afghan forces so quickly.

“There was nothing I or anybody else saw that indicated this army and administration would collapse in 11 days,” stated US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley.

“The Afghan security forces had the potential to defend their country, and by that I mean they had the training, size, and capability to do so. “It all boils down to a question of will and leadership,” he continued.

Domestically, the US military and President Joe Biden’s administration have come under fire for the Taliban’s easy victory against Afghan forces and the fall of President Ashraf Ghani’s US-backed government this weekend.

The speed appeared to catch the US government off guard, prompting a mass evacuation of US residents and Afghans granted special permits to work with US forces.

Around 5,000 US troops have been deployed to Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport since Saturday to oversee tens of thousands of people being evacuated.

The State Department, US intelligence, and the Pentagon have been chastised for failing to anticipate the disaster and prepare for the evacuation of more than 10,000 US citizens sooner.

Former CIA counterterrorism chief for South Asia Douglas London, who later served as an adviser to Biden’s presidential campaign, stated US intelligence anticipated the Taliban would destroy Afghan forces and that the government might collapse in days.

In the previous year, the estimates were “highlighted to Trump officials and potential Biden officials alike,” London wrote on the Just Security website.