Imports from Xinjiang are banned in the United States, forcing businesses to navigate thorny diplomatic waters.

In response to worries about forced labor, President Joe Biden signed a measure practically prohibiting all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang on Thursday, as US corporations find themselves stuck in the diplomatic quagmire.

The bill, which passed Congress last week, prohibits the import of all commodities from the region unless corporations provide verifiable confirmation that no forced labor was used in their manufacture.

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act focuses on three goods in particular: cotton, which Xinjiang is a large producer of; tomatoes; and polysilicon, which is used to make solar panels.

The Senate voted overwhelmingly last week to make the US the first country to prohibit practically all imports from the region, in a rare bipartisan move.

Despite lobbying by US companies, many of which are heavily reliant on Chinese suppliers and are already experiencing significant trade disruptions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the vote was passed.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the law gives the government “new tools to prevent goods made with forced labor in Xinjiang from entering US markets and to further promote accountability for persons and entities responsible for these abuses.” He also called on China to end “genocide and crimes against humanity.”

The law also compels the president of the United States to impose sanctions on Chinese officials who are involved in human rights violations in the region.

Cotton from Xinjiang is projected to make almost 20% of all clothes shipped into the United States each year.

More than one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking Muslims are detained in camps, according to rights experts, witnesses, and the US government, in an effort to eradicate their Islamic cultural traditions and forcibly assimilate them into China’s Han majority.

The campaign has been dubbed “genocide” by Washington.

The White House has been chastised by Republicans for moving slowly on the issue.

Despite having made China a main axis of his foreign policy, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was queried about Biden’s relative restraint in signing the statement on Thursday.

The White House merely shared a photo of the signing on Twitter, while Biden signed a measure aimed at funding research into a rare neurological disease while cameras were rolling.

He occasionally signs bills “Sometimes off camera, sometimes in front of the camera. We support the bill, and we’ve clearly been at the forefront of the global movement to call out human rights violations “Psaki explained.

Sanctions against some Chinese officials and businesses have already been declared by the US. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.