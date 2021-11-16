Import and export prices in the United States are at their highest levels since May.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, import and export prices in the United States increased by more than 1% in October, the highest increase since May. Consumers and manufacturers will face higher inflationary pressures as a result of these figures.

After a 0.4 percent gain in September, the index revealed a 1.2 percent increase in U.S. import prices in October. The price increase was largely due to higher gasoline and nonfuel prices.

In October, prices for US exports increased by 1.5 percent, following a 0.4 percent increase the previous month and a 0.3 percent increase in August.

The increase in the price index for U.S. imports in October was the largest monthly increase since a 1.3 percent increase in May. Import prices increased by 0.5 percent from June to September. Between October 2020 and October 2021, the price of imported goods in the United States increased by 10.7%, the highest annual increase since June 2021.

Following a 3.9 percent increase the month before, import fuel increased by 8.6% in October. After a 1.4 percent increase in September, food and beverage prices increased by 0.8 percent in October. A 5.6 percent hike in meat prices and a 1.1 percent increase in fish and shellfish prices accompanied the October increase.

In October, the price index for US exports increased by the most in a month since a 2.3 percent increase in May. Higher pricing for both agricultural and non-agricultural exports contributed significantly to the rise.

The price index for U.S. exports rose 18.0 percent this year, the highest annual gain since the data was first published in September 1983. Agricultural export prices increased by 1.0 percent in October, following a 1.5 percent drop in September, and by 24.5 percent between October 2020 and October 2021.