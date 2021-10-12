IMF Reaffirms ‘Full Confidence’ in Georgieva as Managing Director.

The IMF Executive Board reiterated its “complete confidence” in Kristalina Georgieva, the Washington-based crisis lender’s top, on Monday, retaining her as managing director despite suspicions of data tampering.

“The Executive Board expresses its full confidence in the Managing Director’s leadership and capacity to continue to effectively carry out her duties,” the institution’s governing body stated.

While working at the World Bank, the Bulgarian economist falsified statistics in favor of China, according to an inquiry by law firm WilmerHale.

WilmerHale’s contentious conclusions center on the preparation of the World Bank’s report evaluating nations based on their ease of doing business for the 2018 and 2020 editions.

The move came as the bank’s leadership was in the midst of delicate talks with Beijing over boosting the bank’s lending capital.

“The facts given in the course of its review did not decisively indicate that the Managing Director played an unlawful role relating the Doing Business 2018 Report while she was CEO of the World Bank,” the IMF board stated.

Georgieva praised the verdict, calling the claims “baseless.”

“This has certainly been a painful experience for me personally,” said the 68-year-old, who took over the IMF in October 2019 when Christine Lagarde left to become the head of the European Central Bank.

“I want to convey my unwavering support for the independence and integrity of institutions like the World Bank and the IMF, as well as my admiration for all those dedicated to safeguarding the values on which these organizations are built,” she said in a statement.

“I am happy that the IMF Board of Directors agrees that the claims were false following a thorough and objective evaluation of the facts. I’d want to express my gratitude to the Board for expressing complete trust in my leadership “she continued.

“The international companies that I have diligently served for more than four decades are built on trust and integrity.”

The investigation has caused a schism among the IMF’s Executive Board’s 24 members.

While France, the United Kingdom, and other European countries have shown support for Georgieva, the US has been more hesitant to keep her in office.

Only after nearly four weeks of negotiations did Washington join the Europeans in agreeing to keep Georgieva.

She was born and raised in Sofia, where she spent 26 years teaching economics and gaining environmental knowledge with a concentration on agriculture and sustainable development.

At the IMF, she has a few key priorities. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.