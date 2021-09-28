Imagine that: an unreleased John Lennon tape is for sale.

On Tuesday in Copenhagen, a 1970 tape of John Lennon singing a previously unheard song called “Radio Peace” and expressing discontent with his Beatles image to a group of Danish schoolboys goes up for auction.

The 33-minute recording was recorded on January 5, 1970, while the former Beatle and his wife Yoko Ono were spending the winter in a rural area of Jutland in western Denmark.

Back then four eager boys, writing for their high school newspaper, braved a snowstorm in the hope of interviewing their idol.

They were able to seal the deal on the interview. The topics ranged from the couple’s peace campaign, the Beatles, Lennon’s hair and his frustration with his image as part of the “Fab Four”.

As the Vietnam War raged, Lennon and Ono were known for holding sit-ins and performing peace songs.

“We went into the living room and saw John and Yoko sitting on the sofa, it was fantastic. One of the tape’s owners, Karsten Hojen, told AFP, “We sat down with them and were fairly close to each other.”

“I was sitting next to Yoko Ono and John Lennon was sitting next to Yoko and we talked, we had a good time,” said Hojen, who is now 68.

“With his woollen socks laid out on the table, he stretched out his legs. He said, “It was really cozy.”

In December 1969, John Lennon and his wife arrived in Denmark to discuss the future of Yoko Ono’s five-year-old daughter Kyoko, who was living with her father in northern Jutland.

By then, the Beatles had recorded their last album, Abbey Road, and even though it was not official, the group had parted ways.

Despite the fact that Lennon and Ono spent their first week in Denmark in secret, the press learned of their visit, and the singer held a press conference on the opening day of the school year.

Hojen and his friends convinced the headmaster to let them skip class to talk peace and music with the singer, a few months before the Beatles officially disbanded.

Hojen and his friends said they decided to part with the audio cassette because they could not imagine sharing it among their numerous children.

“We would be happy if a museum was interested, or why not Yoko Ono herself?” the cultural consultant said.

Labelled with the name “Skyrum Bjerge”, the hamlet where it was made, the recording is of decent quality.

