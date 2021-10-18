‘I’m More Excited About Music Than Ever,’ says Elton John.

Elton John may be 74 years old and suffering from a faulty hip, but his musical taste is significantly superior to that of most men half his age.

Sir Elton John is more likely to be seen in a studio with the likes of Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Nas X than most ageing rockstars who are content to retread the sounds of their glory days.

Due to the epidemic, many of the collaborations for “The Lockdown Sessions,” his new album out Friday, had to take place over Zoom, but it still demonstrates his voracious appetite for new sounds.

“It’s the greatest gift of all if you’re my age and still learning from other musicians,” John stated.

He was addressing at a news conference last month ahead of a hip procedure that has forced him to cancel some concerts on his farewell tour.

“If you close your head and claim you can’t learn any more,” he added, “you’ve reached a dead end.”

“I’ve never been more enthusiastic about music than I am right now.”

The new album features everyone from Stevie Wonder to Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, as well as his latest single “Cold Heart” with Dua Lipa.

That technique explains why the Rocketman has had at least one single in the British top ten in each of the last six decades — a total of 33.

“It was thrilling to witness Young Thug enter a studio and perform a freestyle. He simply sat down at the microphone and began speaking. I was completely taken aback “John remarked.

It’s an attitude that also means he doesn’t expect respect from his youthful partners, despite the fact that they’re working with a man who has sold over 300 million albums.

“The initial version of our song, which was given to me by (27-year-old dancer SJ Lewis), was too Elton John-like. ‘Just obliterate it — make it an SG Lewis track,’ I said, and he did “John said.

“I believe he was afraid to insult me. I, on the other hand, desired to be humiliated! And, in the end, he made it. He didn’t disrespect me in the least; instead, he produced the record that I had hoped to collaborate on with him.” “The Lockdown Sessions” includes new songs as well as recent collaborations for other artists’ albums, such as his song for the previous Gorillaz album and his cover of “Nothing Else Matters” with Miley Cyrus for Metallica’s “Black Album’s” 30th anniversary.

