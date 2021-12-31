Ikea will raise prices by 9% due to supply chain issues.

Due to persistent supply and transportation difficulties, Ikea will raise its prices by an average of 9% next year, according to the business that operates the majority of the Swedish furniture giant’s stores.

The statement comes as pandemic-related shortages and shipping issues drive up pricing and put a strain on economies around the world, with consumers feeling the pain.

“Like many other industries, IKEA continues to suffer substantial transportation and raw material constraints, driving increased costs, with no expected break in the foreseeable future,” stated Ingka Group, the holding firm that owns 90% of Ikea stores.

It went on to say that these additional costs, which are largely felt in North America and Europe, will now have to be passed on to customers.

“The average rise in the Ingka Group is roughly 9% globally,” the company added, “with variances among Ingka Group countries and the range, reflecting localised inflationary pressures, including commodities and supply chain concerns.”

Ikea franchisor Inter Ikea Group sustained expenditures of 250 million euros ($283 million) in 2021 as a result of these logistical problems, which were worsened by the resurgence in demand following the first phase of the pandemic, according to the business.

Inter Ikea reported a 17 percent dip in annual profits last month, blaming the decline on rising transportation and raw material costs.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic, which has hampered maritime operations, container transport prices have reached new highs.

At the same time, the franchisor behind the world’s largest furniture retailer recorded an eight percent increase in revenues for the year, to 25.6 billion euros.

However, a global surge in energy prices, supply chain snafus, and rising demand have resulted in out-of-control inflation.

In November, inflation in the eurozone hit 4.9 percent year-on-year, a new high since the single currency was introduced in 1999.

Prices in the United States climbed 6.8% last month compared to November 2020, reaching their highest level in 39 years.