Ifeoma Ozoma is a US IT whistleblower who is assisting others in speaking up.

According to Ifeoma Ozoma, an ex-employee of multiple Silicon Valley behemoths turned whistleblower, becoming a whistleblower requires thorough preparation as well as a trained eye for dirty practices.

“It was organized as if it were a program or a product launch. Obviously, this was a very personal situation, but I addressed it as if it were work “AFP quoted her as saying.

While Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has become a symbol for the fight against social media’s flaws, others in the tech field, such as Ozoma, have taken significant risks to speak out.

