If you move to this city, you will receive $5,000, free babysitting, a gym membership, and other benefits.

Greensburg, Indiana, is looking for new residents and is prepared to give up to $5,000 and $2,000 in relocation incentives to get them to come to its small town.

Greensburg has teamed up with MakeMyMove.com to create a relocation program aimed at attracting more remote employees to the city, according to Mayor Joshua Marsh of the Greensburg/Decatur County Economic Development Corporation.

The goal of the initiative, according to Fox News, was to allow remote workers to “choose a new place to call home while keeping their corporate employment; workers could keep their high wages while enjoying a cheap cost of living, low crime rate, top-quality schools, and other small-town amenities.”

Accepted applicants to the Greensburg relocation program will get a variety of advantages in addition to $5,000 in cash to help with relocating expenses.

A relocation concierge service, subscriptions to a nearby YMCA and co-working space, gift cards to the farmer’s market, and unique tickets to concerts and plays are among the other benefits.

Families will also have access to an on-demand babysitting service through the Decatur County Community Foundation’s “Grandparents on Demand,” where the foundation’s director and her husband will serve as babysitters as needed. They will also fill in as grandparents for school-aged children on Grandparents Day at school if necessary.

According to MakeMyMove, the total value of all the extra advantages supplied to relocated residents is $2,000.

Remote workers can apply for the relocation program at https://www.makemymove.com/get-paid/greensburg-indiana.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and working remotely or independently in the United States. They must also be willing to relocate to Greenburg within six to twelve months.

Greensburg is nicknamed as “Tree City” because, since 1870, a tree has grown out of the roof of its courthouse tower.

The population of the city is 11,228 people, and it is located around 50 miles from Indianapolis. According to MakeMyMove, the average property price (three bedrooms, two baths) is $176,308.